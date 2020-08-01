Tuesday Genealogy Programs At The Library

Do your New Year’s Resolutions include learning more about your family history? If so, Lakewood Public Library is the place to be.



On Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Edward Bolte will discuss using obituaries as a genealogical research tool in his presentation, The Changing Face and Future of Obituaries. President of the Western Reserve Historical Society Genealogical Committee, Mr. Bolte has conducted family history research for more than forty years.



On Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Deborah A. Abbott, PhD returns with her popular genealogy workshop. Dr. Abbott shows fifteen students how to research their ancestors and how to use the in-Library resource, Ancestry Library Edition. Registration is required. To register, call (216) 226-8275, ext. 127. But you don’t have to wait for a workshop. Ancestry Library Edition is free for everyone to use every day at the Library.



Other online genealogical resources can be accessed from the library or from your home via the Library’s website. African American Heritage offers a comprehensive mix of resources specifically pertaining to African Americans. Fold3® Library Edition collects historical military records, including stories, photos, and personal documents. HeritageQuest® Online collects genealogical and historical sources from more than sixty countries, with coverage dating back to the 1700s.



Both “Data Mining the Deceased” and The Changing Face and Future of Obituaries take place in the Main Library Auditorium. Dr. Abbott’s genealogy workshop will be held in the Main Library Second Floor Learning Lab.