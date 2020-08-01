Do you believe in magic? The Lakewood Public Library invites children and their families to The Magical World of Bill Gang on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. With a repertoire of numerous mystical maneuvers, this program will puzzle and entertain. Try to figure out Bill Gang’s secrets as he performs fascinating tricks and enchanting illusions. Children and parents alike will watch in amazement as magical events take place. Family fun and giggles will fill the evening. This interactive magic program will make you a believer. Families will enjoy this free show in the Main Library Multipurpose Room. You might even see a rabbit pulled out of a hat!