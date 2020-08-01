The Lakewood Community Relations Advisory Commission Presents The 13th Annual Community Diversity Potluck, Jan 23
Come bring your family and join your neighbors from around the world as we celebrate Lakewood's diversity with food and fun! The event is January 23, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Women's Club Pavilion in Lakewold Park, 14532 Lake Avenue.
Bring a dish to share (vegetarian, vegan or meat) for about six people that represents your family, cultural or ethnic background. We encourage you to bring the recipe as well, and a label for the dish.
Over the years, Lakewood has welcomed people from all around the world - come be a part of this tradition!
Walter Wright has been a resident since 2006 and is current chair of the Lakewood Community Relations Advisory Commission.
Walter Wright
