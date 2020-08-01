Starr Gazer

JANUARY

Aries: Don’t be in such a hurry Ram for 2020, just follow your heart & enjoy the cool stuff that happens along the way, as you pave unforeseen roads on your new adventure, slow down…

Taurus: It’s time for the Bull to ignore all that chatter your Monkey Mind is throwing at you, be still, listen to the yearnings of your Soul, gain clarity, get crystal clear, then make your move.

Gemini: The Twins can have fun like nobody else, spread Joy everywhere you go this year, lather it on like butter, become the Orville Redenbacher of Joy for 2020, you’ll reap double.

Cancer: The Crab comes out of its shell this year, recognize your own beauty, own it, show it, be it…no more hiding under that shell, 2020 is your year to mingle & you’ve got what it takes.

Leo: It might be time to delegate some of those duties in that massive Jungle of yours Lion, this is the year to share some of that throne, there's no need for you to do everything, rest a little.

Virgo: Quit analyzing every detail of your life’s path & where you need to be, you’ve already arrived, no need to add any more to that way overloaded to-do list, get yourself a hammock…

Libra: Diving timing is evident going into 2020…however, you do need to make a decision for once in your life, the Universe has your back, just don’t be so wishy-washy, decide already!

Scorpio: Life is a buffet for the Scorpion this year, you’ve got plenty of options, a plethora of choices is tempting you, go for it, take a risk, who says you can’t come out of your cave?

Sagittarius: Mars is lined up in the Centaur’s forest, it’s time to take action & rewrite that storyline you’ve held onto for way too long, no more wicked witches, & evil goblins, angels are here.

Capricorn: You’ve gotten the Golden Buzzer for 2020, Jupiter will stay in your sign all year, it is the Santa Claus of the Zodiac, to double your bets, get that forgiveness work out of the way.

Aquarian: Mercury & Venus have come for a visit, what better time to don that Superman cape & take a chance on that new hottie at the water cooler, you’ve got the green light all the way.

Pisces: For the second half of January, Venus has moved on over to the Fish’s pond, bringing with it cupid’s arrow heading straight for the heart, there’s plenty of fish in the sea, be choosy.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com