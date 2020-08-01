Share the Dream - A Celebration Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

For some children, being off from school on January 20, 2020, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, means sleeping late, playing video games, and watching television. The Lakewood Public Library is offering a meaningful alternative. Your child can still catch some extra shut-eye, however from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. they can take part in a program that will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through stories, songs, and a craft. As part of the MLK Day of Service, participants will create cards which will be distributed to local nursing home residents. This artistic endeavor will brighten the day of a senior citizen and provide your child with a chance to serve others. The cards will be delivered to a local nursing home by a library staff member at a later date. Each child will also be given the opportunity to make a take-home booklet about the life of Dr. King. There is no need to register in advance. All school-age children are invited to participate in this program which will take place in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.