Needy Hospice Family Receives Gift Card Donation From Local Business

The holidays are full of celebrations, but they can be stressful for family members who are caring for loved ones with an advanced illness. One local business is doing its part to make a difference. Helder Rosa, Vice President of Operations for Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted, visited Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake recently with a gift to make the season a little warmer for one local family receiving care from Hospice of the Western Reserve's Lakewood team. The dealership donated $350 in gift cards to Giant Eagle and Target. The gift cards will go to a "sandwich generation" caregiver who is not only taking caring of her children and grandchildren but serving as the primary caregiver for a dying family member.



Accepting the gift cards on behalf of the family was Khannah Wetmore, a social worker for Hospice of the Western Reserve’s Lakewood home care team, who is hand-delivering the gift cards to the family’s home where the hospice team is providing care and support. “She will be over the moon to receive this Christmas surprise,” Wetmore said. “This will not only help her with holiday expenses but assist with household necessities.”



Bill Finn, President and CEO of Hospice of the Western Reserve, expressed his gratitude for the donation. “We are so thankful for your partnership and graciousness in providing this gift to make this holiday more special for one of our families,” he said. “We care for nearly 2,000 patients each day. Most of our patients receive hospice care in their own homes, but we also provide care in facilities like Ames Family Hospice House for patients who cannot be at home. Support from our community helps our families celebrate life and spend quality time with their loved ones.”



“Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted is committed to giving back to the community,” Rosa said. “It is really amazing what Hospice of the Western Reserve does. You can feel it as soon as you walk in the door. We can’t thank you enough for everything you and your team do,” he said.

Laurie Henrichsen is Public/Media Relations Manager, Hospice of the Western Reserve.