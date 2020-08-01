LPL Calendar Of Events

Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Nonfiction Book Club

Main Library Meeting Room

Come and join the conversation with our newest book club. There are sure to be serious and thought-provoking discussions about many subjects inspired by these nonfiction works. Tonight we will discuss "This Land is Our Land: An Immigrant’s Manifesto" by Suketu Mehta.



Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (91 minutes)

Lakewood Public Cinema

Film Series—Sam Fuller: Audacious Auteur: "The Naked Kiss" (1964)

Directed by Samuel Fuller

Presented by Terry Meehan

Main Library Auditorium

Kelly (Constance Towers) is a prostitute troubled by a traumatic experience. She resolves to give up her transient lifestyle and big-city pimp. She leaves her past behind and finds solace in the small town of Grantville, but this small town proves to be just as sordid as a big city. Terry Meehan continues his series Sam Fuller: Audacious Auteur, introducing each film with an original video followed by audience reaction and a lively discussion.



Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday with the Friends

Concert - The SpYder Stompers and Sugar Pie

Main Library Multipurpose Room

The SpYder Stompers and Sugar Pie quartet cook up a tasty spread with the sounds of high-energy blues, country and ragtime tunes. They will get you up and dancing to foot stompin’ antebellum acoustic country blues. The string band quartet members are vocalists and multi-instrumentalists, who tag team leading tunes out of music genres that are classics from the first half of the twentieth century. This performance will have you hooting and hollering!



Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Genealogy Programs

The Changing Face and Future of Obituaries

Presentation by Edward Bolte

Main Library Auditorium

Obituaries and death notices are an important resource when conducting family history research. Learn about the origins of obituaries and their transition from newspaper filler to must-read material. This program will also cover how to use obituary information in your own research. Edward Bolte has conducted family history research for over forty years. He currently serves as president of the Western Reserve Historical Society Genealogical Committee.



Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Literature Discussion

Mythological Retelling: Circe

Literature Series presented by Barbara Parr

Main Library Multipurpose Room

The second program in our four-part course led by Barbara Parr, an instructor with Case Western Reserve University’s Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program. Participants will read "Circe" by Madeline Miller alongside selections from the epic poem "The Odyssey" by Homer, that inspired Miller’s novel. Register online at lifelonglearningcleveland.org or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 127.



Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Meet the Author

"Abandoned Cleveland"

Book by Jeffery Stroup

Main Library Auditorium

Today Cleveland is experiencing a renaissance. However, it’s not difficult to find decaying reminders of the city’s dramatic rise and fall. It is these relics of the city’s past that Jeffrey Stroup strives to capture and preserve through the images in this book. Stroup’s passion for photography and love of history have led him to explore abandoned buildings throughout the country. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.



Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Booked for Murder Book Club

Main Library Meeting Room

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members. Tonight we will discuss "Double Indemnity" and "The Postman Always Rings Twice" by James M. Cain.



Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (130 minutes)

Lakewood Public Cinema

"Phantom Thread" (2017)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Main Library Auditorium

Set in 1950s London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) is at the center of British fashion. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, Woodcock finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love.



Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday with the Friends

Lily B.

Main Library Auditorium

Lakewood artist Lily B. will sing songs from the Great American Songbook, as well as selections from today’s more current jazz scene, and other popular musical genres. Lily B. is a powerful vocalist who can hold her own while accompanying Big Band instrumentals. Her musical influences include Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan and Adele. Lily B.’s performance is guaranteed to have something for every music lover!



One Community Reads 2020 Kickoff Event

Monday, January 20, 2020 at 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland Public Library, Main Library, 525 Superior Avenue, Downtown Cleveland

Celebrate the kickoff of One Community Reads and the opening of Cleveland 20/20, a community photography exhibition at Cleveland Public Library. The first 45 attendees will receive a free copy of this year's title, "Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life" by Eric Klinenberg. Registration is required. Register at onecommunityreads.org/kickoff.



Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Knit & Lit Book Club

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress. Tonight we will discuss "Endurance: Schackleton’s Incredible Voyage" by Alfred Lansing.



Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Literature Discussion

Mythological Retelling: Circe

Literature Series presented by Barbara Parr

Main Library Multipurpose Room

The third in our four-part course led by Barbara Parr, an instructor with Case Western Reserve University’s Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program. Participants will read "Circe" by Madeline Miller alongside selections from the epic poem "The Odyssey" by Homer, that inspired Miller’s novel. Register online at lifelonglearningcleveland.org or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 127.