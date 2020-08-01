LHS, West Shore Students Earn Scholastic Art Awards

Congratulations to students from Lakewood High School and the West Shore Career-Tech Media Art & Design who won highest honors among the 41 awards earned in the annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards regional competition held in December. LHS and West Shore students won seven Gold Keys, the highest honor given, including two each by senior Natalie Costello and junior Nola Williams-Riseng.

Lakewood students were also well represented at the Silver Key and Honorable Mention levels. Nine students won 12 Silver Keys, including three by senior Jane Kalinowski, two by juniors Timothy Frolo and Cameron Krizman. Eighteen students earned Honorable Mention designations for their art.

Additional Gold Key winners are: Lakewood High art senior Patrick McCallum and Media Art & Design students senior Darnasia Shields and junior Willow Rosser. Gold Key winners move on to be judged at the national level of the 95-year-old competition. Nola Williams-Riseng photograph “Erimari” was also nominated for a special American Visions Award.

The Cleveland Institute of Art hosts the regional competition that recognizes creative achievement in 7-12 grade students in Northeast Ohio. The young artists compete for cash prizes, medals, and scholarship awards. A panel of local professional artists, art educators, writers, and writing educators jury the exhibit and select the awarded pieces from nearly 3,000 entries.

This year’s regional winners will be honored at an awards ceremony on January 18, 2020 at the Cleveland Institute of Art and their work will be on display in the CIA’s art gallery through February 1. Congratulations to all the winners and their teachers Dayna Hansen, Anne McQuay, Arline Olear, Autumn Sabin and Amy Sedlak.

Gold Key Winners: (approximately 7-10% of regional entries)

Natalie Costello (2) – Drawing & Illustration

Patrick McCallum – Printmaking

Willow Rosser – Digital Art (West Shore)

Darnasia Shields – Digital Art (West Shore)

Nola Williams-Riseng – Drawing & Illustration; Photography (West Shore)



Silver Key Winners: (approximately 10-15% of regional entries)

Natalie Costello – Drawing & Illustration

Esther Dolatowski – Mixed Media

Isabella Dombrowski – Drawing & Illustration

Timothy Frolo (2)– Design & Digital Art (West Shore)

Jane Kalinowski (3) – Drawing & Illustration (2); Mixed Media

Cameron Krizman (2) – Digital Art; Design (West Shore)

Patrick McCallum – Printmaking

Katherine Skourlis – Film & Animation (West Shore)

Melody Stone – Film & Animation (West Shore)

Honorable Mention:

Gaby Bush – Design (West Shore)

Ryan Constantinescu – Film & Animation

Natalie Costello – Drawing & Illustration

Chloe Derethik – Printmaking

Isabella Dombrowski – Drawing & Illustration

Justine Jaworski – Drawing & Illustration

Hana Johnson – Drawing & Illustration

Jane Kalinowski (2) – Printmaking & Art Portfolio

Ivy Keeper – Mixed Media

Cammi Kresila – Photography (West Shore)

Erin McHugh – Photography

Kallie Mitchell – Drawing & Illustration

Eleanor Seikel (2) – Digital Art (West Shore)

Darnasia Shields – Drawing & Illustration

Antonio Spencer – Photography (West Shore)

Gabby Toms (2) – Digital Art; Photography (West Shore)

Christina Westlake – Photography

Lila Wright – Drawing & Illustration