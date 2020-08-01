Lakewood Women’s Club (LWC) is seeking nominations for their annual Women Honoring Women Community and Business Leader Awards to showcase women who exemplify charitable service and economic enrichment within the Lakewood community. The nominees and winners of the Leadership Awards will be presented at the 4th Annual Women Honoring Women Event on Thursday, May 7, 2020, 6:00 PM at Georgetown Vosh.

The Community Leader Award is presented to a woman who demonstrates excellence in leadership through deep understanding of the community and advancement of solutions to meet challenges within Lakewood. A Community Leader is someone who provides service to a charitable organization or multiple organizations that impact Lakewood. Heidi Murray was recognized as the 2019 Community Leader.

The Business Leader Award recognizes a woman who reflects quality and dedication in the operation of a small business or who plays a key role in Lakewood’s economic advancement. A Business Leader uses her ideas and creativity to promote change within Lakewood, serves as a role model, and participates in community affairs and activities by contributing time, effort, and resources. Ines Rehner, owner of Sweet Designs Chocolatier, was selected as the 2019 Business Leader.

For more information on LWC’s Community and Business Leader Awards or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.lakewoodwomensclub.org/nominate-a-woman.html. Nominations are due by March 3, 2020.

The Women Honoring Women Event gathers over 100 community members for a night of celebration designed to recognize the accomplishments of Lakewood women. This spring fundraiser also seeks to inspire the next generation of leaders. Therefore, in addition to naming Community and Business Leaders, a scholarship will be presented to a graduating senior woman who has made a significant impact in the community during her high school career.

Founded in 1962, with roots going back to the early 1900s, the Lakewood Women’s Club (formerly known as Junior Women’s Club of Lakewood) provides a philanthropic organization for women who are interested in serving their community while having fun and making new friends. Through our fundraising efforts and the Women Honoring Women Event, LWC has provided more than $50,000 in scholarship money to deserving high school seniors and supports a Lakewood non-profit organization, selected by membership bi-annually, through an application process. Since 1995, over $250,000 has been granted to Lakewood’s most vital social services and non-profit organizations including our current recipient, CLE Diaper Drive, and previous recipients such as The Beck Center, GiGi’s Playhouse, Journey of Hope, Lakewood Community Service Center, Live Well Lakewood, Matthew’s Lending Library, Meals On Wheels, Trinity Lakewood Community Outreach, and The HUGS Foundation.

Melissa Zreny is the Social Media/Public Relations Chair for The Lakewood Women's Club.