Lakewood Project Joins Escape - The Journey Tribute Band - January 24th

Lakewood High School's rock orchestra, The Lakewood Project, will join with the E5C4P3 - Escape - The Journey Tribute band for its Friday, January 24th concert. The concert will kick off at 7:30 pm in the Lakewood Civic Auditorium. The Lakewood Project and E5C4P3 will each do a set then join for a combined set as well. Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for students, in advance, and $10 and $5 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the LHS Bookroom or by calling 216-529-4047.