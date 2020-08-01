Hayes Elementary Students Get Creative

The week before winter break, students from Hayes Elementary School finished up their 11th annual Holiday Craft Week. More than 300 students handmade five unique crafts. This year’s gifts included: Seasoning Salt, a Hat Ornament, Room Spray, a Necklace and a Photo Holder.

Each student also wrote a holiday greeting card which will be sent to recovering troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Virginia and veterans at the Louis Stokes VA hospital in Cleveland.

Hayes Elementary and the Craft Week Team would like to thank all of the parent and grandparent volunteers who provided donations and their time to make this week a success. And a special thank you to Meghann McKay for her leadership for the past 5 years. Consider yourself fortunate if you received one of these handmade treasures this holiday season!

Susan Jarecke is a Lakewood implant, mother of four and a busy volunteer.