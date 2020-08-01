Batter Up! Tickets On Sale Now For “Loving Lakewood: All-Stars”

Here’s your chance to come out to the ballgame and root, root, root for the home team.

Tickets are now on sale for Loving Lakewood: All-Stars, LakewoodAlive’s annual winter fundraiser taking place Saturday, February 22, from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Lakewood Masonic Temple. Guests are cordially invited to don their favorite jersey and bring their ‘A’ game as they take to the gridiron for a sports-inspired celebration of the heart, hustle and teamwork that‘s built Lakewood into a community of champions.

Sponsored by Cleveland Property Management Group, Loving Lakewood: All-Stars features sports-themed food, drinks, décor and entertainment that will have you saying, “I don’t care if I never get back.” This limited-capacity event is expected to sell out, so act faster than a sprint to the goal line to secure your tickets by visiting LakewoodAlive.org/AllStars.

$100 Heavy Hitter Ticket

This grand slam opportunity includes all Big Leaguer Ticket offerings plus early entrance at 6:30 p.m., access to closer (first come, first served) free parking, open bar for the first hour, two drink tokens and a chance to claim victory in the VIP-only “Heavy Hitters Club” raffle drawing that will get you front-row access to the Lakewood big leagues.

$50 Big Leaguer Ticket

This ticket will be your call up to the major leagues just in time for first pitch at 7:30 p.m. at the Masonic Temple, where you’ll receive unlimited food, one drink token and feel like a big leaguer with access to all of our All-Star festivities including sports games, raffles, auctions and more. You’ll be saying, “Put me in coach!”

No matter which option you choose, you’re in store for an experience that’s sure to be a slam dunk, a home run and a hole-in-one. Guests are encouraged to flaunt the look of their favorite sports star and step up to the plate for a memorable evening celebrating community vibrancy at this historic venue-turned-arena in Downtown Lakewood.

Proceeds will support LakewoodAlive’s programming as we strive to foster and sustain vibrant neighborhoods in Lakewood. Much like a team of destiny with a Cinderella story on a championship quest, we at LakewoodAlive possess the dogged determination and tireless work ethic necessary to assist the wonderful residents of Lakewood along the journey to achieving an even more vibrant community.

More details regarding Loving Lakewood: All-Stars will be unveiled in the coming weeks. For ongoing updates, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/AllStars.

Loving Lakewood: All-Stars is generously supported by the following sponsors:

G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) Sponsor

Cleveland Property Management Group

Hall of Famer Sponsors

Citizens Bank

First Federal Lakewood

Platform Beer Co.

League Leader Sponsors

Play Grounds Family Café

Erie Design