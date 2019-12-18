The Magic Of Upcycling

Be future-friendly and make a New Year’s resolution to upcycle. Start by bringing your children to Lakewood Public Library for some upcycling fun! We will show your kids how to repurpose old unwanted clothing and keep them busy over winter break. Students in third through eighth grade are invited to join us for Upcycling: From Rags to Riches on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library First Floor Multipurpose Room.

What’s upcycling? Upcycling turns old things into something new - which is basically magic! It’s taking an item that is no longer wanted or needed and giving it new life as something useful or creative. Children will learn how to transform old clothing into new treasures. Turn an old t-shirt into a strand necklace, infinity scarf or tote bag. Rework an old sweater into a slouch beanie with matching mittens to keep warm during the cold winter months. Participants learn more about the upcycling movement and then use their imagination to create unique wearable art.

No experience is necessary to participate in this program. Some materials are provided but registrants must bring an old t-shirt and/or sweater which will be cut up for upcycling projects.

Space is limited for this creative program and registration is required so sign up your children today. To register, stop by the Children’s & Youth Services desk at the Main Library, call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140 or visit www.lakewoodpubliclibrary.org, select the Youth tab and Programs for School-Age Students, then scroll down to the event and click on Read More.