Sunrise Rotary Sends Christmas Boxes To Nicaragua

Recently, the Lakewood Rocky River Rotary Clubs packed 75 boxes of school supplies, clothing and toys, and 10 Layettes to be delivered to Chinandega Nicaragua as part of Northern Ohio Rotary District program called “Children of the Dump.” It all started over 15 years ago when several Rotarians followed up on an ABC TV program.

The Rotary delegation noticed that children were going through a large local dump to salvage clothing and other items. A member of the delegation, Jack Young of the Rotary Club of Conneaut, came up with an idea for an International Service Project. Rotary Clubs and Rotary members from this Rotary District would collect items needed by the children and families in this area of Nicaragua and pack them in boxes about the size of a large shoe box. Now it is called the “Shoe Box” project by many clubs. Items are either purchased by Club Members or from fund-raising activities of the Club. They include school supplies, personal items like soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and tooth paste, and even an outfit of clothes, and some toys. Packing of the boxes are a Club social activity with children joining in to get experience with service work.

Several years ago, the purchase and packing of layettes for mothers of newborn children was added to the project. Blankets, towels, and personal items for the babies and mothers are packed in special Layette bags and are now shipped with the “Shoe Boxes,” and distributed to a maternity center near Chinandega.

Boxes are eventually gathered from several areas of the country and for delivery to a port city. In a recent year there were 11 pallets weighing over 18,000 pounds gathered and shipped. To promote school attendance, only children regularly attending school receive a “Shoe Box.”

This is just one of many community, youth, vocational and international projects of area Rotary Clubs.

To learn more about how you can join with men and women in your area to give back through service in your community, and internationally, contact – sloopyohio19@gmail.com