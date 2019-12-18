Royalty Honorees Celebrated At Light Up Lakewood 2019

A pair of young Lakewoodites received the royal treatment at Lakewood’s signature holiday community event. LakewoodAlive and Plantation Home announced Lakewood High School juniors Savannah Monroy and Mohamed Manaa as Royalty Honorees for Light Up Lakewood 2019 sponsored by First Federal Lakewood.

Students chosen for this honor have demonstrated their love for Lakewood through providing outstanding service to the community. In addition to reigning over the Light Up Lakewood Holiday Parade on December 7, Savannah and Mohamed were awarded $500 scholarships courtesy of Plantation Home in Downtown Lakewood. Both winners have agreed to provide at least 24 hours of service to the community during the coming year.

This is the eighth year that David Stein, owner of Plantation Home and Cotton, and president of the Downtown Lakewood Business Alliance, has sponsored the scholarship. Stein states, “It’s an honor for us to encourage the youth of our community, and to thank them for their commitment to volunteerism.”

Savannah and Mohamed received their checks and sashes at Plantation Home and were crowned by the 2018 Royalty Honorees, Yusra Abdi and Tristan Rumsey, during the Lighting Ceremony as part of Light Up Lakewood 2019.

About Savannah Monroy

Savannah’s extensive involvement at LHS ranges from Help to Others (H2O) to athletics to participation in various student organizations. In addition to volunteering for the American Red Cross and competing as a member of three Rangers’ sports teams (cross country, gymnastics and track & field), Savannah plays an important role in the Race and Diversity Club and in Model United Nations. Said Savannah in her application: “Being a leader of a club where people come together to discuss pressing issues of our society has been a big source of my growth...We all volunteer, talk, and take action when we feel it most necessary. That’s what Lakewood stands for – community through diversity.”

About Mohamed Manaa

Mohamed exemplifies leadership in many ways at LHS, serving as president of the History Club and vice president of the Lakewood High School Camerata Orchestra. He’s a proud participant in The Lakewood Project and volunteers his time with the May Dugan Center by helping to serve food to less fortunate members of our community. Said Mohamed in his application: “Living in Lakewood has afforded me wonderful opportunities to contribute to my community in the sense of encouraging community engagement and entertainment. I will forever retain the lessons that living in Lakewood has given me, and my only hope is that I am to continue contributing to my community.”