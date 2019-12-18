Meet The Author Of “Abandoned Cleveland,” Jeffrey Stroup

A battered door hanging by an overburdened hinge; hopeless stairways no longer going anywhere anyone needs to go; a hobbled desk where decisions were once made in an office reclaimed by earth and sky – these are the remains of the forsaken buildings of Cleveland.

Jeffrey Stroup has documented these haunts before they inevitably disappear in “Abandoned Cleveland.” The talented photographer will visit Lakewood Public Library on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss his adventures in urban decay.

Stroup and his camera have taken on the crumbling -- or non-existent – floors, the rotted ceilings and the rusting framework of disintegrating monoliths that stand like tombstones throughout our city.

So skip the ride on Lolly the Trolley and join us for Jeffery Stroup’s visual tour of Cleveland’s forgotten places. This special Meet The Author program will be held in the Main Lower Level Auditorium. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.