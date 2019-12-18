LPL Calendar Of Events Compiled by Elaine Rosenberger

Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

Meet the Author

"A Brave Face: Two Cultures, Two Families, and the Iraqi Girl Who Bound Them Together"

Book by Barbara Marlowe and Teeba Furat Marlowe

Main Library Auditorium

"A Brave Face" is the story of a woman who moved mountains to provide medical care for an Iraqi girl badly burned during a roadside attack. Barbara Marlowe’s determination to fight for her future daughter highlights the way love can reach across both cultures and continents. Marlowe overcame many obstacles to bring Teeba to the US for medical treatment—and to ultimately offer her a home. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.



Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. (86 minutes)

Lakewood Public Cinema

"Crossfire" (1947)

Directed by Edward Dmytryk

Presented by Barbara Steffek-Hill

Main Library Auditorium

When a Jewish war veteran is found beaten to death, clues lead police captain Finlay (Robert Young) to unlikely suspects: a group of demobilized soldiers. The gang includes Monty (Robert Ryan) and Mitch (George Cooper). As the accused scrape together alibis, Finlay investigates the incident as a hate crime and is determined to find the real killer. Barbara Steffek-Hill presents a series of classic and contemporary films from her personal favorites.



Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Library Closed

Lakewood Public Library will be closed in observance of Christmas Eve.



Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Library Closed

Lakewood Public Library will be closed in observance of Christmas.



Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Library Closes at 6:00 p.m.

Lakewood Public Library will close at 6:00 p.m. in observance of New Year’s Eve.



Wednesday, January 1, 2020

Library Closed

Lakewood Public Library will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day.



Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (101 minutes)

Lakewood Public Cinema

Film Series—From Books to Films: "The Wife" (2017)

Directed by Björn L. Runge

Main Library Auditorium

Joe (Jonathan Pryce) enjoys his public role as a Great American Novelist, and behind any great man is always a greater woman. Joan (Glenn Close) pours her intellect, grace, charm and diplomacy into the private role of Great Man’s Wife. As they head to Stockholm where Joe will receive the Nobel Prize in Literature, Joan questions her life choices. Based on the 2003 novel by Meg Wolitzer, this film continues our series of films based on books.



Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday with the Friends

Concert - Hip to That

Main Library Auditorium

Hip to That is a Cleveland jazz quartet that has been performing together for five years. They specialize in jazz standards, Great American Songbook charts and pop tunes that have a distinctive jazz twist added to fit the band’s own style. For example, their favorite number to play together is a mash up of two standards, Ray Charles’ “Hit the Road Jack” and Peggy Lee’s “Fever.” This is a diverse, young jazz combo determined to knock your socks off.



Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. (56 minutes)

Weekday Documentaries

Data Mining the Deceased: Ancestry and the Business of Family (2017)

Directed by Julia Creet

Presented by Greater Cleveland Genealogical Society

Main Library Auditorium

More than half of North Americans are fascinated by genealogy and are invested in their histories. The genealogy industry is arguably the largest historical enterprise in the world and one of the largest data mining operations, driven by big religion, big business and big technology. This documentary explores the industry behind the exponential intensity of genealogy. A member of the Greater Cleveland Genealogical Society will join us to discuss the film.



Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Literature Discussion

Mythological Retelling: "Circe"

Literature Series presented by Barbara Parr

Main Library Multipurpose Room

During this four-part course led by Barbara Parr, an instructor with Case Western Reserve University’s Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program, participants will read "Circe" by Madeline Miller alongside selections from the epic poem "The Odyssey" by Homer, translated by Emily Wilson that inspired Miller’s novel. Please read the first 100 pages of "Circe" for the first class. Register online at lifelonglearningcleveland.org or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 127.



Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Great Decisions in Libraries

The Middle East: Regional Disorder

Presentation by Karl Kaltenthaler, PhD

Main Library Multipurpose Room

As the Trump presidency passes the halfway point, the Middle East remains a region in turmoil. The Trump administration has aligned itself with strongmen in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. After a brief video, Karl Kaltenthaler, professor at Akron University and Case Western Reserve University, will lead a discussion and help answer the complex questions surrounding the Middle East. Readings will be available one week in advance.



Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Nonfiction Book Club

Main Library Meeting Room

Come and join the conversation with our newest book club. There are sure to be serious and thought-provoking discussions about many subjects inspired by these nonfiction works. Tonight we will discuss "This Land is Our Land: An Immigrant’s Manifesto" by Suketu Mehta.



Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. (91 minutes)

Lakewood Public Cinema

Film Series—Sam Fuller: Audacious Auteur: "The Naked Kiss" (1964)

Directed by Samuel Fuller

Presented by Terry Meehan

Main Library Auditorium

Kelly (Constance Towers) is a prostitute troubled by a traumatic experience. She resolves to give up her transient lifestyle and big-city pimp. She leaves her past behind and finds solace in the small town of Grantville, but this small town proves to be just as sordid as a big city. Terry Meehan continues his series Sam Fuller: Audacious Auteur, introducing each film with an original video followed by audience reaction and a lively discussion.



Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday with the Friends

Concert - The SpYder Stompers and Sugar Pie

Main Library Multipurpose Room

The SpYder Stompers and Sugar Pie quartet cook up a tasty spread with the sounds of high-energy blues, country and ragtime tunes. They will get you up and dancing to foot stompin’ antebellum acoustic country blues. The string band quartet members are vocalists and multi-instrumentalists, who tag team leading tunes out of music genres that are classics from the first half of the twentieth century. This performance will have you hooting and hollering!



Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Genealogy Programs

The Changing Face and Future of Obituaries

Presentation by Edward Bolte

Main Library Auditorium

Obituaries and death notices are an important resource when conducting family history research. Learn about the origins of obituaries and their transition from newspaper filler to must-read material. This program will also cover how to use obituary information in your own research. Edward Bolte has conducted family history research for over forty years. He currently serves as president of the Western Reserve Historical Society Genealogical Committee.



Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Literature Discussion

Mythological Retelling: Circe

Literature Series presented by Barbara Parr

Main Library Multipurpose Room

The second program in our four-part course led by Barbara Parr, an instructor with Case Western Reserve University’s Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program. Participants will read "Circe" by Madeline Miller alongside selections from the epic poem "The Odyssey" by Homer, that inspired Miller’s novel. Register online at lifelonglearningcleveland.org or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 127.



Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Meet the Author

"Abandoned Cleveland"

Book by Jeffery Stroup

Main Library Auditorium

Today Cleveland is experiencing a renaissance. However, it’s not difficult to find decaying reminders of the city’s dramatic rise and fall. It is these relics of the city’s past that Jeffrey Stroup strives to capture and preserve through the images in this book. Stroup’s passion for photography and love of history have led him to explore abandoned buildings throughout the country. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.



Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Booked for Murder Book Club

Main Library Meeting Room

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members. Tonight we will discuss "Double Indemnity" and "The Postman Always Rings Twice" both by James M. Cain.