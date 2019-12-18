Kindergarten Parent Info Night, Registration Coming In January

Kindergarten registration will take place at the Lakewood Board of Education’s new home at the Taft Center for Innovation, 15701 Lake Ave., by appointment only, starting on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Students must be 5 years old on or before September 30, 2020 in order to be age eligible to enter kindergarten. Registration materials can be found on this website under Student Registration. Registration is by appointment only.

After collecting all required documents and completing all pre-registration forms online, you will be prompted to schedule an appointment to register your child. If you have any questions, please contact the registration secretary by phone at 216-529-4279 or by email at priscilla.cruz@lakewoodcityschools.org.

Please Note: The Residency and Custody Affidavit provided must be signed in the presence of a Notary Public.

You will need to provide the following documents at registration:

Child’s birth certificate, original or certified copy; passport or visa

Child’s immunization record, doctor’s name and phone number

Driver’s license or State ID of the residential parent/legal guardian registering the student

Proofs of residency - provide two (2) in the form of:

~Utility bills (gas, electric, water) ~Pay stub

~Valid signed lease ~Business mail

~Section 8 documentation ~Voter registration card

~Municipal Income Tax Return (RITA)

OR: The Owner Affidavit form which must be completed by the landlord, owner, or manager and signed in the presence of a NOTARY PUBLIC when no other proofs of residency can be provided.

Custody documents (If Applicable) only legal residents who are the parent or legal guardian of the child may complete the registration process. Applicable court documents must be a certified copy and contain any and all exhibits or attachments referenced to show custody.

Copy of a signed Current IEP and ETR (if Applicable)

Children attending the Lakewood City Schools’ pre-kindergarten program are enrolled in the District and do not need to re-register. Kindergarten information will be given to these families.

Parents can learn more about the District's kindergarten program at the Kindergarten Parent Information Night.The event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 6:30 pm in the Grant Elementary Cafeteria (1470 Victoria Ave.)