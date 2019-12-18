Comfort Dental Providing Free Care For All December 23rd

All Ohio Comfort Dental locations will be hosting their 36th annual Care Day Monday, December 23, 2019, offering free dental care to those in need.

All fifteen Ohio Comfort Dental offices will be open on December 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Cleveland area patients can visit Comfort Dental in Lakewood located at 17500 Madison Avenue.

“Every year we take time out to give back to the community and encourage people to check in on their oral health,” said Dr. Dave Wise, owner of Comfort Dental in Lakewood. “There is no better time than the holidays to provide free dental care."

Beginning in Colorado in 1984, Comfort Dental has offered free dental care on Christmas Eve Day. Care Day was started as a way of improving accessibility to dental care to those in most need. On Care Day, all services are free to anyone. Patients are helped on a first-come, first-served basis receiving a variety of basic dental care from cleanings to extractions. More serious dental problems are handled on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of the individual dentist. Nationally, approximately 300 Comfort Dental dentists and 1,300 staff members donate their time on Care Day.

Last year on Care Day, Comfort Dental offices saw 4,000 patients nationally, and gave away $1.4 million in free dental services. Since Care Day’s beginnings in 1984, Comfort Dental has given away over $22.8 million in dental services. Dr. Rick Kushner, D.D.S., founded Comfort Dental in 1977 and pioneered the concept of fair pricing dentistry.

The general public should contact their local Comfort Dental office for more information. For office locations see ComfortDental.com.