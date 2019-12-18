Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Art Connection

For students in kindergarten through fifth grade

Art activities let you express your view of the world. Create your own unique piece of art to take home and show off to family and friends. Registration is required.

Monday, December 23, 2019, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.



Lakewood LEGO® League

For youth in kindergarten through fifth grade (caregivers welcome)

Use Lakewood Public Library’s collection of Lego® Bricks and your own imagination to create fabulous new structures and designs each month. No registration, but numbered tickets will be given out first-come, first-served.

Sunday, December 29, 2019, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.



Upcycling – From Rags to Riches

For students in third through eighth grade

Transform old clothing into new treasures by turning an old t-shirt into strand necklaces, infinity scarves or a tote bag. Discover more about upcycling and then use your imagination to create your own work of art. Some materials will be provided, but students are required to bring an old t-shirt and sweater to use for upcycling projects. Registration required.

Monday, December 30, 2019, 2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.



Otaku Cafe

For students in sixth through twelfth grade

Do you read manga? Love anime? Are you interested in manga and anime but don’t know quite where to start? Trading card games, video games, drawing, crafts, Japanese culture, memes…we’re serving it all up at Otaku Café! Join our fun and friendly group for anime viewings, art and crafts, activities, chats and more. Whether you’re a total otaku or an anime noob, this is a great place to meet some like-minded friends and have a lot of fun. Registration is required.

Fridays, January 3 – February 21, 2020, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the Main Multipurpose Activity Room.



Adapted Storytime

For you and your 3-7 year old child

In this story time, children with varying learning styles and abilities will learn with their caregivers together in a safe, supportive environment where respect and appreciation for differences is encouraged. This thirty-minute story time is designed for children who may not be flourishing in a traditional story time experience. Siblings may also attend but must register separately. Registration is required. Register online at connectingforkids.org/register, email info@connectingforkids.org or call (440) 570-5908.

Sunday, January 5, 2020, 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the Main Library Toddler’s Story Room.



Girls Who Code

For students in sixth through twelfth grade.

Join our club and use computer science to solve a problem that you care about in our community by working on a Computer Science Impact Project where you'll learn to use computer science to create a mobile app, design a website or program a robot. This program is designed for all levels of computer science experience.

Mondays, January 6, 2020 – March 23, 2020, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Main Library Learning Lab.



Space is the Place: Rovers and Robots

For students in third through fifth grade

Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory spend years working on and perfecting complex robotic vehicles, like Opportunity and Curiosity, to send into space. Participants will explore the fascinating world of robotic rovers that are sent to the Moon and Mars. Just like the rover drivers for NASA, participants will utilize a Code and Go Mouse to learn how to program a robot to follow a series of directions to achieve their goal. Registration is required.

Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.