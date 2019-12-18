Barton Center Healthy Food Tasting A Hit

Still believe that eating "what's good for you" could not possibly be satisfying or fun? Ask those who attended the Barton Senior Center's "A 'Healthier' Taste of Lakewood" on December 4 for their take on it.



Barton welcomed locally owned restaurants as they delivered select menu items for guests to savor which they received free of charge. Participants included Aladdin's Eatery, Angelo's Pizza, Cleveland Vegan, Melt Bar & Grilled, Ohio City Burrito and Two Bucks. The event included Mayor Michael Summers discussing his initiative to make Lakewood the "healthiest city." It was sponsored by Oak Street Health, a primary care center for adults on Medicare.



"A 'Healthier' Taste of Lakewood" encouraged seniors to consider better nutrition as part of their wellness program. It was also designed to strengthen ties between city businesses and the community. Some who tried the offerings hinted that they now might be interested in visiting those establishments after becoming more acquainted with them.



PK McLellan, a Barton Center member, expressed her appreciation for all the edible samples. "Many of us don't get out, so it was nice they came to us." "The food was excellent," and "we loved it" were comments from others. Raves were given to Melt's "Vegetarian 4 Bean Chili" and Two Bucks' "Cauliflower Wings." PK summed up the afternoon's feast with "I can't say enough about it!"

Perhaps someone may have even awakened their "inner foodie" while engaging in more wholesome dining.