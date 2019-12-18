Autographed Copy: Reviews Of Recent Releases By Local Bands, Pt 98

Spike Pit - Animal Of Disrespect - My Mind's Eye - 13 songs - LP, digital

Spike Pit (featuring members of many other bands and a newcomer on vocals) make their vinyl debut with a full-length, an unusual and interesting move in the hardcore world. So I'm told, anyway. And it's a ridiculous one. Perhaps the stupidity wouldn't have come across enough on a 7". Musically, the comparison that first came to mind was the Inmates, so somewhere in that style of hardcore. Some of the songs sound a lot like Street Gurgler (particularly "Work Sucks"), but that's almost certainly just a side effect of them sharing a guitarist. The lyrics are pretty nuts. Spike Pit, or at least their wordsmith, are in favor of murder ("Murder," "Lil Sharpshooter," "Kill Bums"), robbing people ("Licks"), and hentai ("Hentai"). They are against cops, work, high school, bums, and fruits and veggies. You oughta know what you're getting into based on all that alone, but just in case: there's also a song called "Diaper Rash/Diarrhea." Did I mention this was a stupid record? Don't get me wrong, however, that doesn't make it a bad record. In fact, it's pretty good, especially when the rage is focused ("Ops" and "White Devil" are particularly good examples) or when it's completely juvenile but not in a way that detracts from it (for example, "High School" and "Lust"). And it ends with a mysterious voiceover that could only be producer Poopy Necroponde himself (and no matter how many times I hear them, "…animal of disrespect…spect spect spect…spect…" and the fake wind noises that are obviously a person going "whoosh" continue to make me laugh), what more do you need? Undoubtedly, this is not for everyone, but hey, I like it. 3.69/5

(mymindseye.bigcartel.com for the record, spikepit.bandcamp.com for the digital)