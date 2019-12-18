An Ancient Tale Retold: Discuss Circe At The Library

A well-written and well-told story has the power to stand the test of time. In the Greek tradition, the ancient poetic epic "The Odyssey" by Homer remains the second-oldest surviving work of Western literature. Filled with tales of bravery, war, and tragedy, "The Odyssey" is a story of ancient mythology that has captivated audiences throughout the ages.

Homer’s epic is given a fresh perspective in Madeline Miller’s New York Times bestselling novel "Circe." The most infamous female figure in "The Odyssey" is reimagined and retold as Miller explores the life of the legendary sorceress best known for turning Odysseus’s sailors into swine.

Discuss "Circe" alongside selections from Emily Wilson’s translation of "The Odyssey" with Barbara Parr, an instructor with Case Western Reserve University’s Laura and Alvin Siegal Lifelong Learning Program. This four-week discussion will begin on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room and continue on January 15, 2020, January 22, 2020, and January 29, 2020.

The Siegal Lifelong Learning Program connects the academic world and Northeast Ohio's wider community through innovative and engaging programming. Adults of all ages pursue their love of learning by participating in courses and lectures with internationally renowned scholars and local experts who share their cutting-edge research and current topics of interest. Instructor Barbara Parr received a BS from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a Masters of Education from Cleveland State University. After retiring from teaching English and literature at Rocky River High School, Barbara now leads discussions throughout Greater Cleveland.

Enter the mythological world of ancient Greece and join the discussion. Participation is open to all, but registration is required. Register online at lifelonglearningcleveland.org or by calling (216) 226-8275, ext. 127.