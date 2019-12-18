2nd Annual End Hunger In Lakewood Day Raises Over $19,000

On Saturday November 16th, forty-three Lakewood restaurants and food retailers donated 10% of their food sales to Lakewood Community Services Center to aid in the organization’s work to alleviate hunger in Lakewood. The results well exceeded everyone’s expectations by raising $19,504 in one day – up from $11,800 for last year’s inaugural effort!

“I cannot begin to thank the restaurateurs and food retailers who participated for the second year and the 12 new participants that chose to join the effort this year. We were thrilled by last year’s result, but to see a 65% increase in donations in just our second year is astounding,” said Matt Fish, owner and founder of Melt Bar and Grilled, who again spearheaded this initiative. “Donating 10% of food sales on a Saturday is no small gesture. This outpouring of support for needy Lakewood residents speaks to the generosity and community-mindedness of my colleagues in the food industry here in town. I am sure that hearing the staggering number of Lakewood residents living below the poverty level moved many to jump on board and join this very worthwhile effort.”

“This amazing donation will allow us to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables everymonth for all of 2020, which will have a huge impact on the wellbeing of our clients who rely on us for food,” according to Trish Rooney, LCSC’s Executive Director. “Our goal has always been to secure more healthy food choices to supplement the shelf-stable groceries we provide, but it is easier said than done. Fresh produce is not inexpensive and not always readily available. This incredible support will open up our options to buy product from a number of vendors in Cleveland who either offer us significantly reduced pricing or who rescue food from local farmers.”

As was hoped, the event was another win-win. Many participating businesses reported a busier than ever Saturday as well as kudos from their customers for being one of the partnering establishments

There are so many people to thank, most importantly, the participating establishments:

Addicted Coffee Forage Public House Melt Bar and Grilled

Aladdin’s Gatherings Kitchen Molto Bene Italian Eatery

Angelo’s Pizza Georgetown Rood Food & Pie

Around the Corner GoodKind Coffee Salt+

Barrio Gray Dog Diner Sarita a Restaurant

Barroco Harlow’s Sauced Taproom

Blackbird Baking Company Humble Wine Bar Sweet Designs Chocolatier

Bottlehouse Lakewood Ice Cream Joy Café Taco Tontos

Buckeye Beer Engine Italian Creations Thai Thai

Cleveland Vegan KB Confections The Root Café

Deagan’s Lakewood SouperMarket The Tea Lab

Dewey’s Pizza LBM The Winchester

Dinerbar on Clifton Little Lakewood Pasta Company Woodstock BBQ

El Carnicero Mahall’s 20 Lanes

Fear’s Confections Malley’s Chocolates

Watch for the date of the 3rd Annual End Hunger in Lakewood Day soon.