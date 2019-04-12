Thank You, Volunteers! Please Come Back Dec. 13th & 14th!

Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation counts on hundreds of volunteers to show up at our holiday food distribution events. The outpouring of helpers at LCAC’s Thanksgiving events did not disappoint! People of all ages helped sort, pack and deliver turkeys, stuffing, potatoes, frozen pumpkin pies, along with nonperishable food items to 300 households in Lakewood.

LCAC is gearing up to deliver its second round of food baskets to another 300 residents. Between now and December 12th, LCAC encourages Lakewood residents to drop off non-perishable food items at any one of the following schools: Emerson, Franklin School of Opportunity, Garfield, Grant, Harding, Harrison, Lincoln or Roosevelt.

Beginning Friday, December 13h, LCAC will rely on a community of caring volunteers. Many hands are needed to sort the canned food donations prior to home deliveries on Saturday, December 14th. Bring your family and friends. This service opportunity is open to all ages. Specific times, dates and volunteer needs are listed below. LCAC ESPECIALLY NEED DRIVERS TO DELIVER FOOD TO LAKEWOOD NEIGHBORS. You don’t need to sign up for anything, just show up at the times below!

Where? Lakewood Masonic Temple - 15300 Detroit Ave.

Enter through NE door near rear parking lot.

Friday, Dec. 13th - 9:30am-1:00pm – Food donations are sorted and prepped for bagging.

6:00pm-7:30pm – Non-perishable food bags are filled.

Saturday, Dec. 14th – 9:00am-10:30am – Perishable food is bagged and all items are prepped to deliver.

10:30am-12:00pm – Drivers deliver food baskets to 300 Lakewood households.

Saturday activities are held outdoors, regardless of the weather! Please dress accordingly.



Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization, dedicated to improving the quality of life of Lakewood’s families in need. For more information, or to make a monetary donation, visit us at www.LCAC.info or check out our Facebook page at Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation