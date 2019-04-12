Thank You Lakewood: Let’s Create A Positive Future Together

It is a profound honor to begin the work of serving our community, as Lakewood’s next mayor.



I want to thank the voters who entrusted me with this great responsibility. Accomplishing things together, as a city, depends on the trust of residents.



Earning this trust through a positive, grassroots-based campaign was important to me, and I am very grateful to those who made it possible. Anyone who has worked on a political campaign knows that it’s a team effort. Every vote mattered, so every phone call, every yard sign, every piece of literature left at a door made a difference.



Bringing this community together will be my mission over the next four years. There’s a lot of work to be done, starting with the transition planning which I have been giving much attention.



Thank you to everyone who encouraged the decision to run, and to everyone who supported this campaign. I also want to thank all candidates who put themselves out there. Running for office is not easy, but it makes representative democracy possible.



I look forward to working with new and old colleagues, and engaging input from throughout our community in a 360-degree approach to the challenges ahead.



We can work together on priorities of public safety and sustainable strong finances, on open government and an inclusive community, and on a clean environment.



The next chapter for Lakewood is starting, and I hope you will be part of it.