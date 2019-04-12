One Lakewood Progress, A New Column Serving The Policy Needs Of Lakewood Residents

Some who read the title might see the connection between the name of this column and the One Lakewood Place development being built on the site of the former hospital. If so, you would be correct. Cities “progress” through development and change, just as they “progress” in social and political thought over time. It is my belief that progress in our city should be arrived at together, with input, mutual cooperation, and deference to bringing our citizens full center into the policy process. This was how the idea for One Lakewood Progress was born.

This column will serve as a resource for Lakewood residents to better understand policy and its influence in daily life. During my campaign for city council this year, I spent a lot of time explaining aspects of public policy to residents. Often, residents reported feeling like they weren’t “smart enough” to understand how policies worked or “what they meant.”

Public policy, in a very simplified sense, is what governments choose to do (actions taken) and what governments choose not to do (which can be implied). Policy is often written in response to some issue, goal, or desired state that requires attention. For example, the pilot speed tables that were installed on Marlowe Avenue is an example of what the government chose to do (install speed tables) about the situation (excessive speed and the increased instance of accidents). You can imply that other solutions to the issues (installing chicanes, random speed enforcement, etc.) were not chosen for that particular area.

It is important to the progress of Lakewood and the legitimacy of our local government that residents are able to understand what policies are being proposed and how they will affect the city. It is also important that residents understand policies being enacted by our State and National legislatures and the local implications of those policies on daily life. This column will address a policy area of interest in every issue of the Observer.

Have a policy question or idea for me? It could make it into a future issue. Please e-mail questions and suggestions to lauraforlakewood@gmail.com.

Laura Rodriguez-Carbone was a candidate for Lakewood City Council, Ward 1. She is a community leader and advocate with nearly 18 years of experience in the federal and non-profit sectors in fund development, community engagement, and cultivating and expanding multi-sectoral partnerships. She and her husband Christopher own and live in their home on McKinley Avenue with their five cats, Oliver, Ozzy, Oswald, Odin and Prue.