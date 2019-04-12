LPL Calendar Of Events Compiled By Elaine Rosenberger

Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

Friends’ Preview Book Sale

Main Library Friends’ Book Sale Room

There is a special members-only preview book sale on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Memberships may be purchased at the door for as little as $3.00. The preview sale is not a bag sale.

Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

Friends’ Light Up Lakewood Bag of Books Sale

Main Library Friends’ Book Sale Room

Friends of Lakewood Public Library host the Friends’ Light up Lakewood Bag of Books Sale at Lakewood Public Main Library, 15425 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday with the Friends

Concert - Three Strands

Main Library Auditorium

Three Strands is a folk Americana project started by Pennsylvania singer-songwriter Sean Cox. After fronting the folk rock quintet The Band of Rivals, Sean began experimenting with more narrative, delicate songs. These honest and simplistic arrangements are strongly influenced by the American folk revival, as well as early gospel and blues traditions. Three Strands exists to dredge deep waters in search of the strands that unite us all.

Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

Lakewood Historical Society Programs

"Dundee: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow"

Presentation by Carrie Sowden

Main Library Auditorium

The Dundee, a 214-foot schooner barge launched in 1892, sank about fourteen miles off of Cleveland on September 11, 1900. Since the discovery of the sunken vessel in the ’80s, it has become a popular scuba diving site. What can archaeology teach us about the wreck? Carrie Sowden, Archaeological Director of the National Museum of the Great Lakes will discuss the history, loss and archaeology of the shipwreck and its preservation for future generations.

Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

Meet the Author - "Gypsy Queen"

Book by Nicole Hennessy

Main Library Auditorium

Gypsy Queen is a stunning new poetry collection by Cleveland’s own poet and journalist Nicole Hennessy. Her previous publications include Black Rabbit, a nonfiction profile of poet and artist Tom Kryss. Hennessy also co-founded the underground art and literary bimonthly Miser Magazine. Her work has appeared in local and regional publications, and she was recently recognized as a Wild Wmn. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.

Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. (92 minutes)

Lakewood Public Cinema

"Tokyo Godfathers" (2003)

Directed by Satoshi Kon and Shôgo Furuya

Main Library Auditorium

Middle-aged alcoholic Gin (Tôru Emori), teenage runaway Miyuki (Aya Okamoto) and former drag queen Hana (Yoshiaki Umegaki) are a trio of homeless friends surviving on the streets of Tokyo as a makeshift family. While rummaging in the trash for food on Christmas Eve, they stumble upon an abandoned newborn baby. With only a handful of clues to the baby’s identity, the three misfits search the streets of Tokyo in an attempt to return the baby to its parents.

Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday with the Friends

Sharon’s Signers Presents: "A Charlie Brown Christmas"

Main Library Multipurpose Room

Sharon’s Signers is a local sign language choir dedicated to the inclusion of all adults and kids, regardless of ability. Sharon’s Signers began with the name The Beck Signers and was renamed in honor of the late Sharon Svette. For years, they have inspired hundreds by showing that everyone has a special purpose and place in our world. To celebrate the winter season, the signers will be performing songs from the holiday favorite "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

Meet the Author

"A Brave Face: Two Cultures, Two Families, and the Iraqi Girl Who Bound Them Together"

Book by Barbara Marlowe and Teeba Furat Marlowe

Main Library Auditorium

"A Brave Face" is the story of a woman who moved mountains to provide medical care for an Iraqi girl badly burned during a roadside attack. Barbara Marlowe’s determination to fight for her future daughter highlights the way love can reach across both cultures and continents. Marlowe overcame many obstacles to bring Teeba to the US for medical treatment—and to ultimately offer her a home. Books will be available for sale and signing at this event.