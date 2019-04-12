Light Up Lakewood 2019 To Illuminate Downtown Lakewood On December 7

Light Up Lakewood returns to Downtown Lakewood for a 13th year on Saturday, December 7. Sponsored by First Federal Lakewood and presented by LakewoodAlive, Light Up Lakewood celebrates the season and the richness of our city’s vibrancy. This free, family-friendly event features a holiday parade, lighting ceremony, winter fireworks, Beer Garden, Holiday Market, Holiday Train, live music, ice carvings, hot chocolate, food trucks and children’s games. Visit LakewoodAlive.org/LightUpLakewood to learn more.