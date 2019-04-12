LakewoodAlive’s “Transportation For A 21st Century City” Community Forum Tackles Challenges, Opportunities

They gathered as residents, neighbors and community leaders to discuss the present and future of transportation within our ever-evolving society.

More than 50 attendees ventured to Harrison Elementary School on Thursday evening, November 14, to participate in a community forum entitled Transportation for a 21st Century. Hosted by LakewoodAlive with assistance from the Lakewood City School District and Lakewood Public Library, this community forum offered insightful dialogue regarding how we can improve our transportation system to address today’s unique challenges, capitalize on changing lifestyle preferences and enhance quality of life for individuals without adequate access to transportation.

After introductory remarks from LakewoodAlive Executive Director Ian Andrews, moderator Michael P. Summers, Mayor of the City of Lakewood, oversaw a discussion covering a variety of topics, including the evolution of transportation within our society, best practices for urban mass transit, and transportation solutions ranging from expanded public access and walkable neighborhoods to biking alternatives and rideshare options.

A distinguished panel of experts and leaders participated in this community conversation. Panelists included Grace Gallucci, Executive Director, Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency; Toni Gelsomino, Director of Human Services, City of Lakewood; and Matthew Marko, Emerging Mobility, Progressive Insurance.

In addressing the panel and the audience, Mayor Summers encouraged community members to rethink the way we perceive modern mobility as our society moves further away from the automobile-dominated 20th century. In addition to the many social and environmental benefits associated with public transit, it’s estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation within the United Sates generates $4 in economic returns.

LakewoodAlive thanks the Community Forum Committee volunteers for spearheading the planning process for this forum.

LakewoodAlive hosts community forums pertaining to topics relevant to Lakewood citizens. For more information, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/CommunityForums or contact LakewoodAlive at 216-521-0655.