Lakewood Tool Box Ornament Launched Just In Time For Holiday Season

Give the ever-festive gift of home repair this holiday season.

In celebration of a successful inaugural season of The Lakewood Tool Box, LakewoodAlive announces a limited-time, special membership offer for its tool lending library. Any Lakewood resident who purchases a Tool Box membership ($30) for the 2020 season by December 19th will receive a complimentary holiday ornament depicting a wreath-adorned version of the Lakewood Tool Box. Secure your Lakewood Tool Box membership and holiday ornament now by visiting LakewoodAlive.org/Ornament.

This same offer also extends to Lakewood residents who opt to become a “Friend of the Tool Box” ($50), whereby they secure Tool Box membership and also make a tax-deductible donation to LakewoodAlive’s Housing Outreach Program.

Each ornament is handcrafted out of cardstock paper to replicate the Lakewood Tool Box, which is housed in a shipping container located on the grounds of the Screw Factory in Lakewood’s Historic Birdtown Neighborhood.

“It’s been a wonderful first season for our Lakewood Tool Box, and we’re excited to unveil this holiday ornament as a way to commemorate this community resource,” said Allison Urbanek, LakewoodAlive’s Housing & Internal Operations Director. “Ultimately, our goal is to help ensure all Lakewood residents live in healthy and safe homes, and The Lakewood Tool Box helps us to accomplish this by affording community members the opportunity to rent tools, while also enabling us to better assist low-to-moderate income residents with their home repairs.”

To learn more about this holiday ornament offer for The Lakewood Tool Box, visit LakewoodAlive.org/Ornament or call LakewoodAlive at 216-521-0655.

The Lakewood Tool Box offers Lakewood residents, tenants and landlords an affordable and educational option for borrowing tools that are essential for completing home repairs to ensure we live in healthy and safe homes. For more information, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/ToolBox.