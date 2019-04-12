Deck The Halls

The Lakewood Historical Society's annual Christmas Sale on the Grounds has everything you need for holiday decorating, entertaining and gift-giving. Everything to Deck your Halls and support a great community organization.

Spending the first full weekend in December shopping at the Nicholson House, Lakewood’s oldest structure, has become a holiday tradition for many savvy shoppers. If you’ve never been, you must come! Beautifully displayed new and nearly-new gift items, tree trimmings, decorations, wrapping paper and anything you need for holiday entertaining share the space with antiques, collectibles, vintage linens, glassware, silver and delicate heirloom ornaments.

Christmas Sale on the Grounds offers the opportunity to recycle treasures of the past, providing one-of-a-kind gift ideas. Donated by a legion of Historical Society supporters of all ages, the items reflect the treasures of the past 100 years and today. Relive your childhood with games, dolls and toys from days gone by, add to your Christmas village collection or find a treasured collectible. We have ruby red, snow white and patterned china to set the most festive table. Hundreds of ornaments and lights galore. If you're watching your budget, you can't afford not to shop here--don't miss this event!

Shop Christmas Sale on the Grounds at the Nicholson House, 13335 Detroit, on Friday December 6, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m, Saturday,December 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Sunday, December 8, noon – 3 p.m. so come and take a look. Sunday all remaining items are half off. We accept cash, credit and checks. Parking is available across the street at St. Ed’s.

All proceeds support the programs and projects of the Lakewood Historical Society. Questions? Call the Society at 216-221-7343 or visit www.lakewoodhistory.org