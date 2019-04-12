Cox Communications Partners With Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. To Deliver Thanksgiving Meals To Local Families

$1,000 grant from Cox Charities provided to help LCAC deliver more holiday meals

With the Thanksgiving holiday drawing near, Cox Communications employees chose to partner with the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. (LCAC) to help bring meals to local families in need. Cox employees helped sort food for 300 Lakewood families, and helped deliver meals to those in need.

The LCAC is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of under-privileged Lakewood residents. This has traditionally been accomplished by collecting food, raising funds, and providing volunteer services in support of our Thanksgiving and Christmas food basket events.

Cox employees live in the communities they serve, so it was a logical step to make to help ensure those families in need were cared for and supported during the Thanksgiving holiday. In addition, with plans to provide similar support in December, Cox issued a $1,000 Cox Charities grant to help acquire more food for the upcoming holiday season, and supplied fliers on Connect2Compete, a low-cost, high-speed internet program available to families with school-aged children who are enrolled in low-income assistance programs.

“When you look at how many families are struggling and the huge impact a simple meal can have, it’s a no-brainer for our employees to stand up and serve their community,” said Rob Brill, market vice president for Cox Communications. “We’re proud our employees strive to serve the public every day, and that they’re already making plans for additional meal deliveries in December.”

The next food sorting and delivery opportunity will take place on Friday, December 13th at the Lakewood Masonic Temple. On Saturday, volunteers will take to the streets to deliver packages of food to families in need during the Christmas season. For more information, visit https://lcac.info/.