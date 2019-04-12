Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library
Happily Ever Crafter
For students in sixth through twelfth grade
Beginners and pros, come create clever crafts with everyday materials! Registration required.
Sunday, December 8, 2019, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.
Space is the Place: Star Clocks
For students in third through fifth grade
Explore the world before clocks, when people determined what the time was without them. Using simple materials, participants will construct their very own star clock, also known as a nocturnal, and discover how it can be used to map the changing of time by utilizing the stars as their guide. Registration required.
Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.
Tail Waggin’ Tutors
For school-age children
Bone up on your reading skills by reading to a dog. Drop in for a one-to-one session with one of our dogs and owners that have been certified through Therapy Dogs International.
Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.
Sew Your Own Library Tote
For anyone age 8 and up
Create your own unique and stylish tote bag in this hands-on, no experience necessary craft program. Registration required.
Saturday, December 14, 2019, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the Main Library Homework Room.
Hand Sewing for Literacy
For students in third through fifth grade
In this program, students will listen to a story showcasing sewing as the central theme, learn basic sewing skills and create a project based on the story. Parents are welcome to stay and help, and a simple stitching group project will be available for younger siblings. Registration required.
Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.