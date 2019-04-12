Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Happily Ever Crafter

For students in sixth through twelfth grade

Beginners and pros, come create clever crafts with everyday materials! Registration required.

Sunday, December 8, 2019, 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.

Space is the Place: Star Clocks

For students in third through fifth grade

Explore the world before clocks, when people determined what the time was without them. Using simple materials, participants will construct their very own star clock, also known as a nocturnal, and discover how it can be used to map the changing of time by utilizing the stars as their guide. Registration required.

Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.

Tail Waggin’ Tutors

For school-age children

Bone up on your reading skills by reading to a dog. Drop in for a one-to-one session with one of our dogs and owners that have been certified through Therapy Dogs International.

Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the Main Library Multipurpose Room.

Sew Your Own Library Tote

For anyone age 8 and up

Create your own unique and stylish tote bag in this hands-on, no experience necessary craft program. Registration required.

Saturday, December 14, 2019, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the Main Library Homework Room.

Hand Sewing for Literacy

For students in third through fifth grade

In this program, students will listen to a story showcasing sewing as the central theme, learn basic sewing skills and create a project based on the story. Parents are welcome to stay and help, and a simple stitching group project will be available for younger siblings. Registration required.

Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room.